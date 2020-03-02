Research programme on phenomenon of harmful algae approved

Muscat: The Research Council (TRC) Board held its first meeting for 2020 at the Innovation Park Muscat (IPM) on Monday. It approved the final document of the strategic grants programme on the phenomenon of harmful algae (red tide) in the Sultanate. The meeting was chaired by Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq al Said, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan, Chairman of TRC.

TRC Board members also discussed the proposal of creating an electronic open data platform, with the aim of leveraging big data collected by researchers to drive scientific research and innovation, and encourage creative projects among researchers, academic and research institutions.

The Board reviewed the Science and Technology Indicators in Oman, which collected data and reported on experimental research and development activities, in terms of expenditure on these activities and the numbers of research and development staff involved, including researchers, technicians and support staff.

Members also discussed the approved budget for funding TRC’s programmes and projects in 2020. The meeting was attended by representatives of a number of academic and private institutions. –ONA