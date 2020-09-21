Local 

Research Foundation projects growth of Oman’s oil, gas sector by 14pc

Berlin: Oil and gas industry to grow in the Sultanate at a compound rate of 14 per cent during the period from 2020 to 2027, a fresh report prepared by the CMFE Insights Research Foundation said.

The report added that the Asia-Pacific market is expected to see the fastest growth in terms of imports from the Omani oil and gas market during the forecast period, after analysing global opportunities available in global regions, such as North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific, Europe and India.

As the demand for new innovative solutions increases and more startups emerge in the area that will lead to growth and excessive demand for the Oman’s oil and gas market in the forecast period.

The report indicated that this market study provides vital information and facts about the market and offers an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, restraints, and its future prospects. –ONA

