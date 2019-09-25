Rescuing journalism from a vegetative state

From an emotional point of view, journalism is a passion. Journalism is to be in love with the art of storytelling. It is to touch people’s heart with information, sharing an opinion, analysing numbers and facts.

One could have the fanciest cameras and smartphones, but in the end, it is the story that counts. Technologies have created an array of possibilities for stories — for online, particularly — and yet again, it is the way layers of facts and information stitched together that appeal to hearts and minds.

However, the dangers of ignoring journalistic standards and ethics can be disappointing. Spreading lies, hoaxes and false news, in addition to manipulation of information, can lead to something prejudicial, that those interested in denigrating journalism and professional journalists are happy to.

The growing concern about misinformation or misleading content undermines the role of journalism — the problem is more serious when involving closed networks and closed community groups — these are harder to track and control. The reality is that false news, disinformation and lies are time-consuming.

They have the potential to affect the way individuals interpret information. Topics that are relevant to society, to the business community and to development become ignored or are superficially reported, resulting in the actual trend of quick, shallow and reactive reporting. Worse is the decline in public trust in traditional journalism. Real journalism becomes badmouthed.

Then, should editors run stories that are already out in social media? Should editors refrain from making information public? Should sensitive information be delivered to the public? If the information is already circulating in social media, what should be the editor’s decision? These are relevant questions.

The basic principle of an editor job description — what will be informed, when and how — is now buried under social media practices that carry different ethical practices, including different moral boundaries — in a landscape in which every citizen is a potential reporter.

Unfortunately, journalism is showing its inability to fight back sophisticated disinformation campaigns. Its ineptitude to stand to the modern ethical dilemmas holds this important profession in a vegetative condition.

Several times, I came across important and interesting information released online, to just be shocked by silly jokes and puerile comments — when not, offensive words towards the writer. Had the jokes and foolish comments the aim to distract the audience from the subject matter? News literacy, strong professional journalism, high-quality reporting can build public trust and counterbalance disinformation. And, perhaps, shut up those who find in journalism

and social media a playground for their foolishness.

People consume news as never before. Certainly, we never had so many people interested in news as nowadays; however, not many understand how journalism is done — it is a laborious job. Few people have the creativity to put a story together. Fewer know what makes a great story. Even less, can create an emotional and engaging factual story.

There is a need to raise public awareness of the critical role that journalism and journalists play in providing the public with credible and reliable news. Journalism exists to keep people informed, to spread knowledge and to provide viewpoints from different perspectives. It should inspire newsrooms, media institutions and media consultants to rise to the challenge of delivering information

and to serve the public. These are urgent issues.

The literature says that journalism is a weapon with immense power. That being the case, good journalism is essential. We have to show the value of news to our communities while at the same time, pay attention to modern ethical challenges.

It is time to bring up new standards for information; it is time to shake journalism out of its trap. Serious journalism has great significance and it is important as ever.

soniambrosio@gmail.com