Rescuers drill Indian tunnel to look for trapped workers

TAPOVAN, India: Indian authorities on Thursday began drilling inside a tunnel in the Himalayas in an attempt to rescue more than 35 workers trapped there after a flash flood that destroyed dams and bridges.

About 171 people remain unaccounted for since Sunday’s disaster in Uttarakhand state, most of them workers at the Tapovan Vishnugad hydroelectric project and at the smaller Rishiganga dam, which was swept away by the torrent.

So far, the bodies of 33 people have been found, the state police chief’s office said.

While scores are thought to have been washed away as rock and debris surged down the Dhauliganga River, rescue efforts have been focused on saving an estimated 35 workers stuck in a 2.5 km tunnel connected to the Tapovan project.

But the slush and water has been so heavy that soldiers have made only halting progress in four days.

After clearing more than 100 metres of mud, rocks and debris, relief workers on Thursday sent water tankers and generators deep into the tunnel to assist in drilling. The men are trying to search for signs of life in smaller tunnels and rooms branching off from the main passage, officials said. — Reuters