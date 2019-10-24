Republicans storm secure impeachment deposition

WASHINGTON: Furious about being left out of the Donald Trump impeachment process, US congressional Republicans stormed a closed-door witness deposition and refused to leave for several hours in an escalation of the showdown over the investigation of the president.

More than two dozen lawmakers barged into a secure US Capitol meeting room known as a SCIF, delaying the Wednesday testimony of a Pentagon official who was the latest witness in the democrats-led investigation of possible abuse of power by Trump over his pressure campaign against Ukraine.

The White House has been confronted with a series of depositions by current or former administration officials in recent weeks as Democrats lay out the most serious case against the president in his nearly three years in office.

But none appears as explosive and damning as that of the top US envoy to Ukraine, Bill Taylor, who on Tuesday testified to lawmakers.

They said Taylor offered startling details that showed a quid pro quo of military aid for political assistance was offered.

Trump this week demanded Republicans “get tougher and fight” back.

On Wednesday, he issued a stern warning to any Republicans who might turn on him, describing so-called Never Trumpers within his own party as “human scum.”

With Trump railing against process — “Does anybody think this is fair?” he raged on Twitter — a few dozen conservative backers sought to bring the conflict to a head by marching uninvited into the deposition room.

It is a violation of US House rules to enter SCIFs — secure facilities designed to prevent electronic eavesdropping — without permission, and concerns were raised that lawmakers were committing serious security breaches by entering with their mobile phones and other devices.

Some of the Republican encroachers apparently began tweeting from inside.

The House Homeland Security Committee chairman, Bennie Thompson, wrote the sergeant at arms complaining that lawmakers blatantly breached security by “intentionally” bringing their electronic devices into the SCIF.

“As such I am requesting you take action with respect to the members involved in the breach,” Thompson wrote.

— AFP

