Republic Day of India marked at Naqvi museum

MUSCAT: PK Prakash, Councillor at Indian Embassy, visited the sports museum of SAS Naqvi to mark the Republic Day of India hockey function in a symbolic manner as the annual hockey festival was suspended due to the pandemic situation.

Prakash was accompanied by his wife and daughter and Osama Rawat received the guests.

Earlier, Indian Ambassador Munu Mahawar has visited the museum on October 20.

Dr Shaikh Hammad Hamed al Ghafri, Member of State Council, had felicitated Mahawar on the occasion.

For the past 15 years, the Friends of Naqvi Group and Team Coorg Muscat annually hold hockey tournaments marking the Republic Day of India, Indian Independence Day and Dyan Chand Day (National Sports Day of India).

The events are held under the patronage of Indian Embassy and in coordination with the Oman Hockey Association.

