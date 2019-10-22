Main 

Reports on new airline in Oman denied

Muscat: Oman Aviation Group (AAG) has denied reports on plans for establishing a new airline called Oman Link.

It added that the group is developing a promotional and investment program called ‘Oman Link,’ aimed at promoting and linking regional airports in the Sultanate.

It may be noted that Asyad recently floated a tender to produce promotional videos about Oman for an international media network.

The promotional video will include an all-encompassing campaign theme about Oman as a destination for travel, aviation and logistics linking the industries under one storyline.

Two commercials videos will be produced at a length of 30 seconds each – the first will be focussing on Oman as a top touristic destination and opportunities in Oman Aviation sector.

The second video will be produced at a length of 30 seconds each focussing on building awareness and perceptions for Oman as a logistics hub and gateway in the Middle East and building awareness and perceptions for Asyad’s unique offering and selling proposition.

 

