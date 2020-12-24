Local 

Report on establishing GCC Railway Authority reviewed

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, on Thursday took part in the 22nd meeting of the GCC Transport Ministers’ Committee. Held via video-conferencing, the Sultanate’s side was headed by Eng Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, in the presence of Eng Salim bin Mohammed al Nuaimi, Transport Under-Secretary. The meeting reviewed a draft of establishing a GCC railway authority, a study on the forecast of volume of travellers and goods traffic and the general agreement to link the GCC countries with the railway project, as well as the detailed timetable to implement and operate the railway project among other topics. — ONA

You May Also Like

SQU, RUDN University for collaborative research

Oman Observer Comments Off on SQU, RUDN University for collaborative research

Man held for opening fire behind worshippers

Oman Observer Comments Off on Man held for opening fire behind worshippers

Medical testing, sample collection begins in Muttrah

Oman Observer Comments Off on Medical testing, sample collection begins in Muttrah