Report on establishing GCC Railway Authority reviewed

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, on Thursday took part in the 22nd meeting of the GCC Transport Ministers’ Committee. Held via video-conferencing, the Sultanate’s side was headed by Eng Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, in the presence of Eng Salim bin Mohammed al Nuaimi, Transport Under-Secretary. The meeting reviewed a draft of establishing a GCC railway authority, a study on the forecast of volume of travellers and goods traffic and the general agreement to link the GCC countries with the railway project, as well as the detailed timetable to implement and operate the railway project among other topics. — ONA

