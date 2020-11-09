Report COVID-19 impact: OCCI tells SME owners

The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) called upon the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and other private companies to report their issues in the wake of the COVID-19 to the Chamber so that solutions can be found.

Speaking to the Observer, a key official said that this initiative aims at supporting various private companies to make good their losses in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are inviting all SMEs and other private companies operating in the country to report their issues and financial challenges pertaining to their business in a given format so that we will be able to prioritise the needs to be attended and find solutions’’, he said.

Accordingly, companies in the private sector seeking assistance from the OCCI should fill out a form and submit it with the concerned authority online.

Companies in wholesale and retail trade industry, agriculture, services, tourism or others are asked if they are facing issues with financing.

“If there is a financing issue, they should clarify whether it is short term which is less than five years or long-term financing which is more than five years as well as the volume of funds required.”

The fund required can be of four categories such as between RO 1,000 to RO 20,000 or RO 20,000 to 50,000 or between RO 50,000 to 100,000 or any amount above RO 100,000.

SMEs are also required to detail the nature of the issue with regard to finances such as guarantee, non-availability of loans for emergency situations and productive operations.

