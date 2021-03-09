Renovation work at Mawelah market complete: Municipality

Muscat: Muscat Municipality has completed the beautification project at the Central Vegetables and Fruits market in Al-Mawaleh in Wilayat of Al Seeb.

Issa bin Khalfan al Riyami, director of the market administration, said that the project included raising the outer wall of the market to three meters, and general maintenance for each service facilities within the market, closure of a number of small gates, the establishment of 56 parking lots in the land adjacent to the market.

Al-Riyami said that the market administration has prepared a tender for installing electronic portals inside the market to organize entry and the exit of refrigerators and large trucks to the market. The lighting works inside the market have been completed by the contracted company. Surveillance cameras will be implemented at the place.