Renovation of Al Mahyoul Fort completed

Muscat: The Ministry of Heritage and Culture has completed the restoration of the Al Mahyoul Fort in the Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan.

Renovation works included the fort’s weapon store, the Wali’s residence, the prisons, the guard room and the three main chambers. Other works involved polishing and repainting wood doors and windows and replacing the back gate. All the renovation works were conducted in a way that maintained the fort’s traditional shape and design. –ONA