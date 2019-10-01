Main 

Renovation of Al Mahyoul Fort completed

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Heritage and Culture has completed the restoration of the Al Mahyoul Fort in the Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan.

Renovation works included the fort’s weapon store, the Wali’s residence, the prisons, the guard room and the three main chambers. Other works involved polishing and repainting wood doors and windows and replacing the back gate. All the renovation works were conducted in a way that maintained the fort’s traditional shape and design. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4355 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Art exhibition organised in honour of His Majesty

Oman Observer Comments Off on Art exhibition organised in honour of His Majesty

Omani Haj pilgrims die

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omani Haj pilgrims die

Call for tackling issues of the disabled

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on Call for tackling issues of the disabled