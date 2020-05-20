Renovated Khasab-Taibat road opens to traffic

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport has opened the 39-km Khasab-Taibat road in Musandam Governorate to traffic following the completion of a rehabilitation and development project.

The renovation works involved levelling horizontal curves and removing a lane adjoining a mountain thereby solving the problem of rocks falling on the road endangering the lives of motorists as well as installing rockfall protection in other locations.

The project also involved construction of three rest houses, a 1.5 km walkway, wave breakers and 45 viaducts beside upgrading some intersections along the road.

The Khasab-Taibat rehabilitation and improvement project after a geological study concluded that falling rocks from adjacent mountains could pose a real threat to vehicles plying the road and cause serious accidents. — ONA