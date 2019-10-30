Renewable energy key to tackling new challenges

MUSCAT, OCT 30 – The Sultanate is using renewable energy according to the governmental plans that target providing about 10 per cent of electricity from it through optimising the natural resources of the country, Masoud bin Salam al Riyami, Acting CEO of Oman Electricity Transmission Company, has said. He was speaking at the GCC POWER 2019 Conference & Exhibition, held here from October 27 to 29 at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre.

“GCC POWER 2019 Conference & Exhibition was a big success as it discussed more than 69 technical and scientific papers that delivered and highlighted many solutions to tackle the challenges facing electricity sector in GCC in order to maintain sustainability and match the latest technological developments around the world,” said Al Riyami.

The three-day conference concluded on Tuesday with a number of recommendations, including adopting new strategies for enhancing the renewable energy and approving strategies for assets management.

According to the recommendations, GCC countries have to address the impact of high penetration of renewable energy sources by considering energy storage and the integration of renewable energy resources; overcome the challenges of power grids by taking into account security standards and regulations; improve technical performance; and facilitate further expansion of renewable energy.

The main session of the third day of the conference discussed electricity distribution system. Halimah Abdurahman al Ansari, an SQU graduate, addressed ways to reduce losses in electricity distribution system. She said: “We carried out a study at Al Nahdha at Al Amerat to investigate the methods by which electricity losses can be reduced. By applying the methods that Oman Electricity Transmission Company has developed, the loss rate has been reduced to 17 per cent”.

Attended by more than 400 experts, specialists and researchers at the field of electricity and renewable energy, the conference focused on regional electrical connection, the use of modern technologies, the establishment of markets for electric power, smart networks and renewable energy, which will contribute to increasing the reliability and efficiency of the performance of the electrical system, and will highlight the rationalisation of electricity consumption in the GCC countries.

