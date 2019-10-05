Renew expat labour cards or face action, companies warned

Muscat: The Ministry of Manpower will suspend all services offered to the private sector companies that do not renew the labour cards of their employees within 30 days from the date of an announcement, which was made on October 1.

The announcement was based on the ministerial decision 90/2013.

The ministry said the companies should let their employees leave the company if they do not intend to renew their labor cards.

“The announcement constitutes a claim that financial dues should be paid to the ministry and or current the number of the expatriate workforce be corrected. In the case of non-compliance, MoM will take necessary legal against the defaulting establishments,” the announcement said.

It also urged all establishments to pay pending dues on time.

The decision 90/2013 states that employers in the private sector shall implement the provisions of the Labour Law and its implementing regulations. In cases of violation of any of these provisions, the following services shall be discontinued

Granting work permits for non-Omani workers Authorizing the transfer of services of non-Omani workers Issuing and renewal of labor cards Amending the establishment’s data Amending data on the labor card

The services shall be restored after the violation is addressed and the penalty has been paid.