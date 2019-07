PARIS: French carmaker Renault posted a 6.7 per cent decline in first-half vehicle sales amid a global auto slowdown, but said a forthcoming product offensive would begin to help soften the blow in key markets.

Sales fell to 1.94 million light vehicles in January-June from 2.08 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. The slump was outpaced by a 7.1 per cent global market contraction, it added.

The sales announcement comes amid gathering gloom for the global auto industry, with major markets in decline and trade barriers looming. It also comes a day after domestic rival PSA recorded a 12.8pc slump in deliveries.

“Renault maintained its market share in the first half of the year in a market that was in sharp decline,” the carmaker said.

The rollout of a new Clio mini will help lift sales in the second half, sales chief Olivier Murguet told reporters, bolstered by an updated Zoe electric car. Global sales of battery-powered models rose 42.9pc in the first half.

— Reuters

