Renault Oman holds Muscat-Salalah rally for customers

Suhail Bahwan Automobiles, distributors of Renault in the Sultanate, organised a first-of-its-kind ‘Renault Mileage Rally’ for its customers. A number of vehicle owners of Renault sub-brands, such as Talisman, Duster, Megane, Symbol and Koleos, took part in the rally.

The participants were flagged off from Muscat and travelled to Salalah via Adam, Haima and Thamrait.

The owners of Renault cars had the opportunity to experience the long drive with Renault Oman team while also monitoring fuel consumption levels. Those who consumed less fuel were named the winners at the end of rally.

Mubarak al Nabhani, one of the participants, who was declared a winner, said: “It was pleasure to experience the comfort offered by Renault cars. I was able to control the fuel consumption by optimising the eco-system and limiting my speed to less than 130km/hour.” Koleos owner Mubarak, who has been driving Renault cars for the past three years, says he’s happy with the performance of the brand. “The vehicle has superb fuel efficiency and safe driving options. It is easy and hassle-free to maintain. It is a perfect family car,” he remarked.

Commenting on the ‘Renault Mileage Rally’, Akshay Verma, Business Head — Renault Oman said, “This rally has been organised with an intention to thank new and old owners of Renault. Our vehicles are typically known for high fuel efficiency, low cost of ownership and overall value.” The rally is the first of its kind to date, says Verma. “My respects to all my costumers for bringing us thus far in our journey, and a big thank you to them for participating in this rally and creating history in the process. We have achieved something that no company in Oman has done till date.” The rally, said Verma, was an opportunity for Renault customers to experience the features and capabilities of their vehicles during a non-stop 1,200 km drive to Salalah. “It is a drive that typically stresses the driver, but at the wheel of a Renault, you get to your destination with hardly any stress despite the non-stop journey.” The Business Head also thanked Renault customers for driving the brand’s 182 per cent growth in Oman last year — a record achievement in the entire GCC. “Our customers have enabled us to maintain this growth last year, and this year too, we have on track for growth as well as gaining market share. Renault is also one of the fastest growing automotive brands in the entire GCC,” he added.

