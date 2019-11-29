Renault-Nissan to reboot alliance with new overseer

PARIS: Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi plan to appoint a general secretary at the helm of their partnership to boost cooperation and reboot joint operations after the departure of former alliance supremo Carlos Ghosn. France’s Renault is trying to repair relations with its Japanese partners after they were shaken by Ghosn’s arrest in Tokyo a year ago on financial misconduct charges, which the alliance’s founder denies. The scandal disrupted efforts to roll out industrial projects together and find cost savings — increasingly vital as global auto demand falters — as Renault and Nissan shook up their teams in an effort to stabilize their business. “This alliance executive will be key for coordinating and facilitating several major alliance projects that are to be launched to accelerate business efficiencies for the respective companies,” the groups said in a joint statement. — Reuters

