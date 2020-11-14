Renaissance upset IT Works; Muscat, Al Turki keep winning

MUSCAT: Muhammed Bilal and Yash Mehta ran through IT Works’ star-studded batting line-up, bowling Renaissance to a memorable 5-wicket victory at Oman Cricket’s Turf 1 on Saturday.

Capitalising on their decision to bowl first, Renaissance dismissed IT Works for a meagre 105 in 19 overs thanks to brilliant bowling by Bilal (4 for 22) and Mehta 2 for 20). Oman all-rounder Muhammed Nadeem top-scored with a gutsy 26.

Renaissance were made to sweat for every run of the small target they faced but stayed put to cross the winning post in the final over, scoring 107 for 5 thanks to solid knocks by Asif Khan (45), Faizal Jerome (32) and a whirlwind 17 not out by Rafiullah.

(Premier Division T20 League): IT Works 105 all out in 19 overs (Muhammed Nadeem 26 – 2×4, Nester Dhamba 17. Muhammed Bilal 4-22, Yash Mehta 2-20) lost to Renaissance 107 for 5 in 19.3 overs (Asif Khan 45 – 3×4, 1×6, Faizal Jerome 32 – 2×4, 1×5. Rafiullah 17 not out – 2×4, 1×6) by 5 wickets.

Kashyap stars in Muscat win

Earlier on Friday, table toppers Muscat CT stayed unbeaten with a thumping 9-wicket win over AER in a Premier Division T20 League game at the same venue.

Having a difficult day out, AER found the going tough, limping their way to a disappointing 81 for 9 in 20 overs. Veteran Ghazanfar Iqbal was the only notable scorer with 19.

Ayaan Khan, Siddharth Bukkapatnam and Sandeep Goud all claimed two wickets each.

Muscat had little trouble chasing down the small total, racing to 81 for 1 in 11 overs thanks to Kashyapkumar Prajapati’s breezy 56 not out off 36 balls and Ayaan Khan’s stylish 22 off 15.

(Premier Division T20): AER 81 for 9 in 20 overs (Ghazanfar Iqbal 19 – 2×4, 1×6, Sachin Kumar 14 – 2×4, Ayaan Khan 2-7, Siddharth Bukkapatnam 2-14, Sandeep Goud 2-14) lost to Muscat CT 84 for 1 in 11 overs (Kashyapkumar Prajapati 56 – 6×4, 2×6, Ayaan Khan 22 not out – 3×4, Sachin Kumar 1-12) by 9 wickets.

Akshay helps Al Turki to victory

In another low-scoring game, Al Turki NMC eased past Arm Alpha with a solid 8-wicket victory at OC Turf 1 on Friday. Batting first, Alpha managed to collect only 98 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs as Al Turki bowled exceptionally well to restrict them to a small total. Only Sanuth Ebrahim offered some resistance with a fighting 21. Hemal tandel, Mohit Patel and Jay Odedara all bagged two wickets each. Al Turki reached 100 for 2 in the 19th over.

Akshay patel was their main scorer with 44 not out off 54, while captain Twinkal Bhandari contributed 28 off 41.

(Premier Division T20): Arm Alpha 98 for 7 in 20 overs (Sanuth Ebrahim 21 – 1×6, Hemalkumar Tandel 2-12, Mohit Patel 2-12, Jay Odedara 2-22) lost to Al Turki 100 for 2 in 18.2 overs (Akshaykumar Patel 44 – 3×4, Twinkal Bhandari 28 – 2×4, Nalinda Prasad 2-15) by 8 wickets.

