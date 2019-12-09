Renaissance Services restructures share capital

MUSCAT, DEC 9 – The Board of Directors of Renaissance Services SAOG invited all shareholders to attend an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), which was held on Sunday at the Meeting Hall of the Capital Market Authority. The EGM was attended by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Samir Fancy, Deputy Chairman Ali Hassan Sulaiman and Board Members Sunder George and Manish Doshi. The meeting was also attended by Stephen R Thomas (Chief Executive Officer) and Vishal Goenka (Chief Financial Officer). The EGM was convened to consider and approve a restructuring of its share capital. Post restructuring, the Company’s capital will be RO 23,641,000 and the Company will return to a dividend paying company. Shareholders unanimously approved the restructure of share capital of the Company.

