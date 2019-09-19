Renaissance Inter-School Sailing Championship begins today

MUSCAT: Young Omani sailors are gathering this weekend for the Renaissance Inter-School Sailing Championship, one of the highlights of their sailing year. The event will bring 150 youthful racers together at Oman Sail’s Al Mussanah Sailing School for two days of competitive sailing today and tomorrow.

All of the sailors have progressed through Oman Sail’s Community Programme and qualified for the Championship at a number of ranking race events.

The fleet includes the team selected to represent the Sultanate at the Arab Championships in Egypt next month.

“For the sailors, the Inter-School Sailing Championship is one of the highlights of the year, and one of the most important too as they need to do well here to progress to the next level of their sailing careers,” said Rashid al Kindi, Oman Sail’s national team manager and chairman of the Oman Sailing Committee.

“It is also a valuable opportunity for them to test themselves against their colleagues from other schools, and for their coaches to assess and measure their progress’’.

Al Kindi added: “We are again enormously grateful for the continued support of Renaissance Services, who are Oman Sail’s oldest sponsor and have supported our various programmes throughout our 10-year history. Their support has been invaluable’’.

The sailors will compete in a series of races across the two-days sailing in the Optimist, Laser 4.7, Laser Radial, Laser Standard and the RSX and Techno 293 windsurfing classes. All will be able to benefit from the excellent facilities at Al Mussanah Sailing School, which is located in the heart of Al Musanah Sports City.

— ONA

