Renaissance Day holiday for public, private sectors announced

Muscat: Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court and Chairman of the Civil Service Council issued a decision on Wednesday declaring that Tuesday, 20 Thul Qaada 1440 AH corresponding to July 23rd, 2019, will be an official holiday for employees at ministries, public authorities and other departments of the state’s administrative apparatus on the occasion of July 23rd Blessed Renaissance Day.

The minister extended heartfelt congratulations to His Majesty the Sultan on this glorious occasion, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty, grant him good health, happiness and a long life and for the return of this and similar occasions on His Majesty for many years to come, the Omani people and our dear country further progress and welfare under his wise leadership.

It was also decided that Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019, will be an official holiday for employees of private sector companies and establishments, according to a decision issued on wednesday by Shaikh Abdullah bin Nassir al Bakri, Minister of Manpower.

The decision allowed employers and employees to agree on work arrangements during the holiday if the necessity arises.

All employees in the private sector extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said on this glorious occasion, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty, grant him good health, happiness and a long life, and for the return of this and similar occasions on His Majesty and the Omani people with blessings. –ONA