Renaissance Chairman named ‘Iconic Business Leader’

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, DEC 1

Samir J Fancy, Chairman – Renaissance Services, was recognised with the Iconic Business Leader of the Year Award at the Alam Al Iktisaad Awards 2020. Qais bin Mohammed al Yousuf, Minister of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion, presented the award to Fancy at a recent ceremony.

The award acknowledged the leadership at Renaissance Services during these unprecedented times and highlighted several initiatives that the company implemented under the umbrella of ‘In Service to the Nation’, emphatically supporting the country’s efforts during the pandemic.

Since the arrival of the pandemic, Renaissance has inspired a spirit of collective purpose within the industry, advocating the need to build on strengths, demonstrating resilience and having a positive attitude on the road to recovery.

Fancy has continuously emphasised the need to protect lives and livelihoods, to take cognisance of the long term in decision making, and to embrace change to sustain progress.

Accepting the recognition, Fancy said, “I am pleased to accept this recognition on behalf of the management and employees of the company, especially on the occasion of Oman’s 50th year of the renaissance.

Renaissance proudly shares its name with the country’s march of progress, and we pledge to continue to contribute to the further progress and economic growth of the nation.

While we have done significant work together as a community to fight this pandemic, it is important to remember that the crisis is not over. Each of us has the responsibility of protecting ourselves and others, and continue to support our frontline workers.”

