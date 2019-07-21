Renaissance achievements reflect in all sectors

MUSCAT: Shaikh Nasser bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of the State Audit Institution (SAI), has expressed his utmost gratitude and pleasure on the glorious occasion of the Renaissance Day. He highlighted that July 23 is a day of glory in the history of Oman, in which all Omanis stand upon the achievements of the Blessed Renaissance as reflected in the different developmental areas of education, healthcare and security as well as the social and economic dimensions. This day has been a moment of pride and honour for this great country and its wise and powerful leader, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos since the rise of the Renaissance Day on July 23, 1970. His Majesty’s vision of establishing a modern state has actually achieved its internal goals and has built a partnership with the international community, which led to Oman’s prestigious regional and international status.

Al Maawali in a statement pointed out that this occasion reminds us of the national achievements, since the accession of His Majesty to the throne, which are, in fact, reflected in the establishment of a modern renaissance that is compatible with the civilised history of the Sultanate as well as the achievement of the highest rates of stability for the Omani people.

Further, each Omani citizen shall have a sense of direct responsibility towards the Sultanate to protect its gains and acquisitions. This is as His Majesty’s wise approach, since the beginning of the Renaissance, targets the development of the Omani people, being the main pillar of the progress.

He also confirmed that His Majesty’s constant care and attention towards the course of financial and administrative audit have a great effect in raising the capabilities of SFAAI, which enabled it to fulfil its tasks as well as enhancing its progress. He further stressed that protecting the acquisitions and gains of the Sultanate is a collective responsibility and a national duty.

Moreover, he pointed out the significant role of the institutional and the community partnership towards the protection of the public fund. He further added that SFAAI is keen to professionally and effectively utilise its resources to implement its competencies and achieve its assigned objectives in a manner that would achieve the comprehensive development goals of the Sultanate.

He further stated that SFAAI works in cooperation with the entities subject to its audit to achieve the in-country value through the financial and administrative auditing of the various fields which include financial auditing in its accounting and legal aspects as well as administrative and performance auditing. In fact, SFAAI is following the methodologies and the professional criteria of the international organisations in accordance with its internal rules and regulations. It further aims to develop its technical systems and its human resources as well as extending its auditing tasks to cover all the governorates of the Sultanate in order to promote integrity and improve the efficiency of the use of resources.

“It is a great honour to congratulate His Majesty on behalf of all SAI members and employees on this glorious occasion praying to the Almighty to return this occasion on us with welfare and blessing and grant His Majesty a life of happiness and health and a life of progress and prosperity for the Omani people”, Al Maawali said.

