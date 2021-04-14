Reliving precious memories of Ramadhan pre-Covid19

Ramadhan has officially begun and this period makes me think back on the first time I celebrated my first holy month in Oman. Back then, life was normal. There was no Covid to worry about.

I had been living in Sur for two and a half years now. When I moved to Oman, I came to a country that was foreign to me.

It was a year in my stay in Oman when my friend and I were invited to join an iftar gathering. When we went over to our friend’s house, we were amazed at all the wonderful food that had been brought out. Each of our friend’s sisters had prepared something special for the occasion. There was everything from pasta to loqaymat, to chicken and of course desserts like basbousa. We even learned how to make Sambosa. Our first Iftar was full of laughters, while also learning more about Islamic culture, especially during this holy month.

During this time, our friends also invited us to the sports complex to watch competitive games taking place between teams. It was so much fun sitting in the stadium watching everyone compete for a chance to win money, gift certificates and more! There was even a big party for the women one night toward the end of Ramadhan with chances to win mobile phones, money and gift certificates. I had been so touched by my friend’s thoughtfulness to include us in these traditions.

During my first Ramadhan, I also took part in an Iftar hike in Jabal Akhdar with the hiking group Explore and Challenge. We went through the village and had a chance to see how rose water was made. Once it was sunset, we enjoyed Iftar together by having some dates, fruit and Laban. We eventually came down the mountain to have a big meal together at the restaurant. This was also a special time because we were a mixed group of people who had gathered to share this unique experience.

This special time is about being together with family and friends. This year, it is completely different as we have a curfew, and we are not allowed to gather. For now, all I can do is look at pictures from these precious moments and message friends to wish them a blessed Ramadhan.

BY ERIN COYLE