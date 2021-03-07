Relief from heat likely for next two days

There will be brief weather relief for the next two days even as some parts of Oman saw a sudden temperature rise.

On March 10 the temperature is expected to rise in the high 30s. During the weekend Suwaiq, Khabourah, Wadi al Maawil, and Suhar touched 40 degrees Celsius.

There will be a drop in temperature during the next two days and will rise again, said weather forecaster at Oman Met Office.

Meanwhile, the desert and open areas of Dhakhiliyah and North Sharqiyah experienced dusty winds for the last three days. It is likely to stabilise now. The north-westerly winds are also having an impact on the weather in Oman currently.

“Currently there is clear sky but there are chances of late night and early morning low-level clouds or fog patches in Al Buraimi, North and South Sharqiyah, and parts of Al Wusta,” said the weather forecaster.

The sea state is expected to be moderate at the coast of Musandam and Oman Sea with a maximum height of two meters due to the northwesterly winds, while it is expected to be slender along the Arabian Sea coasts with a maximum wave height of 1.25 metres.

The wind is expected to range between 16 to 20 knots.

Mudhaibi recorded the highest with 37 degrees Celsius followed by Adam with a high of 36 degrees Celsius with a low of 22 degrees and the coolest place has been Jabal Shams with a high of 17 degrees and a low of nine degrees Celsius.