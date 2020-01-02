Relations with Korea reviewed

MUSCAT: Commodore Salim bin Nasser al Qasmi, Acting Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), received at Muaskar Al Murtafa on Thursday Maj Gen Jeong Chuljae, Director-General of Civil-Military Operation in Joint Chief of Staff of the Republic of Korea, and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate.

The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and discussed viewpoints on a number of matters of concern.

The meeting was attended by Commodore Sultan bin Abdullah al Alawi, Director-General of Operations and Plans at the RNO Command, and the Military Attaché at the Korean Embassy in Muscat.

Maj Gen Jeong Chuljae also visited on Thursday the Maritime Security Centre (MSC).

Commodore Mansoor bin Mohammed al Kharousi, MSC Head, received the guest.

He was briefed on the tasks and roles of the centre in managing and leading operations of the maritime security in terms of maritime hazards, mainly search and rescue operations and protecting the marine environment from various risks.

He also viewed the modern devices and equipment used in supporting maritime security operations. — ONA

