Regulatory framework for spatial planning system discussed

MUSCAT: Oman National Spatial Strategy (ONSS), represented by the Secretariat General of the Supreme Council for Planning (SCP), organised at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Muscat on Thursday the second seminar on the regulatory framework for spatial planning system. A number of specialists, stakeholders and members of the committees at Oman Vision 2040 and the tenth five-year development plan took part in the seminar.

The second seminar reviewed the outcomes of the first seminar, which was held in December 2019. One of the major outcomes of that seminar was a proposal to develop an integrated planning framework.

The seminar also reviewed a proposal to distribute the roles and responsibilities on stakeholders through the national, regional and local planning levels. The participants also reviewed some international practices and regional case studies in the field of planning.

The Integrated Planning Framework is one of the key outputs of ONSS as this will help in implementing the strategy at the local and regional levels by developing and enabling regulatory frameworks. — ONA

