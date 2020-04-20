Main 

Regular visa services of Netherlands in Oman suspended

Due to Covid-19, regular visa services of the Netherlands in Oman are suspended until further notice.

“Applicants should refer to the page for answers to frequently asked questions at https://www.netherlandsandyou.nl/travel-and-residence/visas-for-the-netherlands and If the question is not answered there, contact MUS-CA@minbuza.nl, the embassy said.

“Due to Covid-19 you cannot apply for a visa at an embassy, a consulate-general or external service provider such as VFS Global until at least April 28, 2020. It is also not possible to make an appointment for a civic integration exam or DNA test at the embassy or consulate-general,” the website said.

 

