Regular government fiscal reviews to buoy Oman’s credit ratings

MUSCAT, APRIL 12 – Regular reviews of government fiscal, economic and social protection policies will not only have a positive bearing on the credit ratings of the Sultanate, but also strengthen the country’s financial position, according to the Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy.

Dr Nasser bin Rashid al Maawali made the observation in the context of the positive outlook for the Omani economy projected by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Sunday.

The Washington-based Fund had forecast Oman’s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 7.4 per cent in 2022 against 1.8 per cent in 2021.

“The IMF forecasts a quick recovery of Oman’s economy in its latest Global Economic Outlook report,” the Ministry said yesterday. “The IMF has adjusted its forecasts on Oman’s economy to a real positive economic growth of 1.8 per cent during 2021, compared to its previous forecast of -0.5 per cent contraction in the same year. The IMF indicates that Oman’s economy may record a real growth of 7.4 per cent during 2022.”

The IMF’s positive estimates of Oman’s economic situation, the Ministry noted, are in line with Standard & Poor’s affirmation of Oman’s long- and short-term sovereign credit rating at B+/ B in April 2021 while maintaining a stable outlook.

Standard & Poor’s indicated that fixing the Sultanate’s sovereign credit rating is a balance between the continuing financial pressures and external balances during the current year, against the relatively high governmental preventive financial margins.

The net government debt is expected to stabilise at high levels, due to the rise in oil prices and the current financial reform plan, the ministry said.

Standard & Poor’s, a global credit rating agency, has fixed Oman’s credit rating due to the Omani government’s policies aimed at reducing the high fiscal deficit, backed by a solid political will to implement economic and financial reforms, as the Omani government embarked on an Economic and Financial Plan 2021-2025 to improve the sustainability of public finances, it added.