Registrations of ten most active business activities reach 22K in Q2

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion said that the number of the ten most registered commercial activities during the second quarter of this year reached 21,981. It said that investors’ approach to submit their transactions through online portal “Invest Easy”, has resulted in speedy and easy completing of their applications. It is a major and important factor of the increase despite the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID- 19).

The Statistics Department of the Ministry said that the building and construction contracting activity was the most registered activity the number which reached 4,080, followed by export and import offices with 3,122. The grocery stores were on third position with 2,372 registrations, the coffee shops which also serve foods was fourth with 2,001, followed by refrigerator activities which came fifth with 1,886 registrations.

The activity of coffee shops which mainly serve drinks was on sixth position with 1,869 registrations, tailoring and sewing Arab women clothes was on seventh position with 1,783 registrations and the procurement activity was eighth with 1,757 registrations. The activity of men’s hair cutting, hairdressing and shaving was on ninth position with 1,617 registrations and road transport of goods and equipment by trucks was on tenth position with 1494 registrations.

Related