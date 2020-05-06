CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Registration open for special Oman Air flight to London

Oman Observer

Muscat: The embassies of the United Kingdom and German have urged their nationals to take advantage of the special Oman Air flight on May 18.

“If you are a British national who wishes to take advantage of this flight, take action by 13 May, “

“Contact: tawfeeq.ali@omanair.com +968 9595 1000 (between 9 am to 2 pm daily) The cut-off date to register interest with Oman Air is 13 May!. If there is not sufficient interest, Oman Air will not operate the flight,” the German Embassy in Oman said.

