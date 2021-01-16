Registration of intellectual property can now be done online

MUSCAT, JAN 16 – Individuals and organisations in the Sultanate can apply online to register their intellectual property via the electronic Invest Easy portal of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP).

The Intellectual Property Department at MoCIIP emphasised that the launch of the application aims at facilitating procedures, reducing time and efforts of service seekers, providing faster services, in addition to providing accuracy in data and ensuring the investor’s seriousness in complying with intellectual property standards.

The ministry explained that applicants can submit their applications easily and conveniently by logging on to the website of “Invest Easy” portal https://www.business.gov.om, choosing Business Administration from the list of services, followed by choosing the service of request application ‘To file an Intellectual property document’.

This is followed by logging in through the electronically attested ID card or through the phone number supported by the electronic authentication feature, and then clicking on Register a new intellectual property, reading the instructions and clicking agree by the terms & conditions and the disclaimer of the service.

The users can then click start the service and choose “File an Intellectual property document “and fill in the application data for each by clicking on the button corresponding to each.

The application is reviewed and the data is corrected before submitting the application. The users can then pay the

service fee and upload the payment receipt.

All requests can be followed up and their status displayed by logging into: Services — Business Administration — Intellectual Property Applications.

