Registration for National Research Award 2020 to close soon

Muscat: The registration period for the seventh cycle of the National Research Award (NRA 2020) of the Research Council (TRC) is closing on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 2.00pm.

The NRA is divided into two categories; Best published research led by a PhD holder or equivalent (Senior Specialist or higher in the medical field) and Best published research led by a young researcher (a non-PhD holder).

As for the research fields, it consists of six fields and they are Education and Human Resources, Information and Communication Technologies, Health and Social Services, Cultural, Social, and Basic Sciences, Energy and Industry, and Environmental and Biological Resources.

Interested applicants can apply through http://home.trc.gov.om/NRA/SubmissionForm.aspx

Some of the general conditions are that research article must be of relevance to the Sultanate of Oman and falls under one of the six research fields of the award.

The published research must not have won any other award nationally or internationally. The award is limited only to original research studies and articles, only one application per cycle is allowed.

The applicant must provide written consent from each team member to prove his or her approval to participate in the competition. Only complete applications for the award, submitted electronically on TRC’s website, and supplemented with all the required documents as attachments, will be considered for evaluation. –ONA