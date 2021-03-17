Registration for admission to HEIs opens on April 1

Registration for study programmes in higher education institutions (HEIs) for the academic year 2021-2022 will start from April 1 and continue till June 1, according to Higher Education Admission Centre.

Since the grades will be determined at the end of this year, the programmes open for admission will be based on academic subjects and not grades.

The Centre also clarified that the programmes being offered by the formerly Colleges of Applied Sciences (CAS) and Colleges of Technology have been merged and they will be offered under one centralised system of the University of Technology and Applied Sciences (UTAS).

Students’ Guide for this year is limited only to an electronic version.

To create awareness among the students about the registration process the Higher Education Admission Centre is preparing video clips explaining the registration mechanism for Omani students inside and outside the Sultanate.

It is also preparing educational publications and posting them on social media.

The Centre has already started conducting online awareness meetings with career guidance specialists in coordination with the Career Guidance and Student Counseling Center of the Ministry of Education.

The meetings that started on March 7 concluded on Wednesday (March 17) covering all governorates of the Sultanate targeting more than 900 guidance specialists.