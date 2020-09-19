Register work contracts of employees online: Ministry

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour has said that the work contracts of the Omani employees in the private sector should be mandatorily registered online on its website.

As per the rules, the agreement with the newly-selected employee should be registered online, following which a notification will be sent to the candidate to accept or reject the contract.

The terms of the contract including remuneration and bonuses will be determined by the two parties (employer and the employee) without the ministry’s interference.

However, the parties should commit themselves to the minimum wage law that has been stipulated in the Omani Labour Law.

The ministry added that it is working on new legislations and decisions to regulate the labor market and improve the working conditions, which will contribute to the strengthening of the national economy.