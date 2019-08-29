Register online to visit Duqm Rock Garden

The Duqm Special Economic Zone Authority (DSEZA) has tweeted on Wednesday the launch of a new portal for visitors to pre-register for hassle-free entry to the Duqm Rock Garden.

Beginning from August 28, all visitors to the Duqm Rock Garden must register prior to their visit online.

Visitors can use the mentioned link to register: https://www.duqm.gov.om/permit-application.

Duqm Rock Garden is one of the major geological sites in the Sultanate. It is considered one of the greatest natural treasures of Duqm. The six-kilometre site houses unusual rock formations believed to be 46 million years old.

Set around this site are sandstone and limestone sculptures shaped by wind, water, ice and other natural elements over millions of years. A visit to Duqm is incomplete without a tour of this singular attraction.

