Region’s first parasailing programme returns to water

MUSCAT: In partnership with bp Oman and Oman’s Paralympic Committee, Oman Sail has resumed its SailFree programme in line with COVID-19 precautions.

SailFree, one of bp Oman’s social investment programmes, aims to empower Omani disabled youth. Phase two of the programme, in which participants try sailing and practice leadership, resumed on January 17 after receiving the go-ahead from relevant government entities.

bp’s social investment manager Shamsa al Rawahi commented: “We believe in embracing diversity and providing equal opportunities. The SailFree programme is a unique example of that. We’re delighted to see it safely move forward and pave the way for Omanis to compete in future national, regional and international championships.”

Candidates are trained to compete for 12 spots in the national parasailing team where they will be given the opportunity to represent Oman in international championships.

As part of taking candidates out onto the water, SailFree instructors were trained on coaching individuals with disabilities in collaboration with the Armed Forces Hospital.

