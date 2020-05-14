Regional Forum for liaison officers of Pan-Arab architectural, urban heritage observatory meets

Muscat: The Culture Department in Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO) held a videoconferencing meeting to discuss the exceptional situation experienced by Arab countries and countries of the world, as well as the effects of Covid-19 pandemic on the state of preserving heritage sites and cities.

The forum included two sessions. In the first session, Eng Karim al Hendili, Culture Programme Officer at the UNESCO Office in Morocco, spoke about the role of UNESCO in supporting efforts to plan the future of urban heritage sites in the Arab countries after the Coronavirus crisis, in addition to considering the development of the heritage and culture sector as an important part of the comprehensive development of Arab countries. He also highlighted the responsibility to preserve urban heritage as a comprehensive national responsibility.

The second session addressed the experiences of member states in the Pan-Arab Architectural and Urban Heritage Observatory in minimizing the repercussions of this pandemic. The observatory stressed the need to employ modern technology, especially artificial intelligence, in the management of urban heritage, and support civil initiatives in preserving urban heritage.

The Ministry of Heritage and Culture works through the observatory to support the initiative of the Culture Department in the ALECSO and other departments affiliated to the Arab League. –ONA