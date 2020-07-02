Main 

Regional Consultative Technical Meeting to address Covid-19 impacts continues

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Virtual Regional Consultative Technical Meeting to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic impact on Agriculture and Food Security in the Near East and North Africa Region continued on Thursday. The meeting is organised by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

Today’s sessions dealt with the options that the countries of the region have adapted, as well as those that can be made to strengthen local value chains and ensure that they continue to provide food for all in a safe and effective manner, in addition to what can be done to build economic recovery in a more sustainable and flexible way. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7049 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Shabab Oman II anchors in Norway

Oman Observer Comments Off on Shabab Oman II anchors in Norway

Omani citizen detained in India has been acquitted: Embassy

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omani citizen detained in India has been acquitted: Embassy

Warning against commercial use of residential buildings

Oman Observer Comments Off on Warning against commercial use of residential buildings