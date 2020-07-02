Regional Consultative Technical Meeting to address Covid-19 impacts continues

Muscat: The Virtual Regional Consultative Technical Meeting to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic impact on Agriculture and Food Security in the Near East and North Africa Region continued on Thursday. The meeting is organised by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

Today’s sessions dealt with the options that the countries of the region have adapted, as well as those that can be made to strengthen local value chains and ensure that they continue to provide food for all in a safe and effective manner, in addition to what can be done to build economic recovery in a more sustainable and flexible way. –ONA