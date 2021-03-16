Refrain from causing a stink, Kim’s sister tells US

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s influential sister warned the United States against “causing a stink”, state media reported on Tuesday.

The statement by Kim Yo Jong, a key adviser to her brother, was Pyongyang’s first explicit reference to the new leadership in Washington, more than four months after Joe Biden was elected to replace Donald Trump — although it still did not mention the Democrat by name.

The United States and South Korea began joint military exercises last week and Pyongyang’s official news agency carried a statement from her warning the new US administration: “If it wants to sleep in peace for coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step.”

— AFP