Reflections from the not so distant past in Oman

This two-volume set of books weighing in at 3 kg each is a tour de force. It is the work of Dr Eugene H Johnson who has travelled the globe over the last forty years capturing the lives of people not only in exquisite monochrome photographs but also in short narratives telling the story behind each portrait. Now he has turned his attention to Oman and has created a permanent oral history record of the lives of those born before Oman’s Renaissance in 1970.

“As a young boy, Said’s father had often told him about an old man who had prophesised that one day there would be boats made of steel that would fly in the sky and others that would move on the ground. He also told them that one day there would be small boxes from which sounds of men would come and others in which people would move about.”

We now know that he was describing planes, cars, radios and televisions but at the time he was thought to be majnoon (mad).

The stories are poignant and many of them focus on the daily struggle for survival. The major preoccupation of many of these tales is finding enough to eat. This endless struggle is summed up in volume two with the story of a mother coaxing her hungry children to sleep by telling them that the meat was too tough so they should rest whilst she boiled stones which never became tender.

There are many similar accounts of extreme hardships. Life was about survival. Many men made long and difficult journeys by sea and land to neighbouring countries to find employment. “Work or starve were the only options,” says one participant. Yet these people overcame adversity. There was a sense of community often lost in the modern world and many of those interviewed have lived to a ripe old age and are still active despite all the hardships they have endured.

“Work is love made visible,” states one participant

There are also accounts of seafarers and fishermen, farmers and those who depended on livestock to eke out a living. In the mountains of Salalah some families lived in caves. “Life was not very different to that of the free-roaming animals, cattle and camels,” comments one Jabali.

Although most of the subjects are men, there are also accounts of life by women. Early arranged marriages were common and their lives were preoccupied with collecting water, wood for cooking, as well as raising children and tending to animals.

Infant mortality was high, many children did not survive infancy and women frequently died in childbirth. Only traditional remedies were available, including branding with hot irons called wassim or firing.

Men frequently took more than one wife as described in this extract from the story of a seafaring man from Sur.

“His philosophy was that if he was going to stay in a place for more than 10 days then it was better to have a wife on site. “Over a lifetime he managed to marry five women from Sur, four from Jaalan and five from India. At times he had four wives at one time.” “In total, his wives presented him with nine sons and nine daughters.”

The hardships of this period are etched in the faces of the subjects. The storytelling behind the portraits is the pièce de résistance of this project.

HM Sultan Qaboos freed all slaves and granted them citizenship when he came to power in 1970. They became masters of their own destiny. Before this, their lives were full of cruelty including frequent whippings which took courage to survive.

In 2010 the United Nations ranked the Sultanate of Oman at the top of the list of 135 countries in the world in the rate of improvement in human development over the past 40 years. These stories precede this progress. Only now are the trials and tribulations of this Omani pre-Renaissance period becoming known. Many informants in the books comment on the importance of making today’s youth aware of this recent history.

“What can the nation do to develop a sense of understanding of the recent past and not take progress for granted?” commented one of the subjects interviewed from the book.

With this in mind, a major exhibition of the portraits together with a series of workshops is being planned at the National Museum and a nation-wide project for Omani government schools focused on oral history is also under discussion. These newly published books will shortly be available from the National Museum Gift Shop.