Reflection of loyalty, love and gratitude

MUSCAT: Hundreds of students and employees of Sultan Qaboos University, all waving the national flags with glory and gratefulness, gathered in front of University’s clock tower to celebrate the 49th Glorious National Day. At SQU, the Public Relations and Information Department coordinated the National Day celebrations during which the SQU community expressed their gratefulness coupled with love, loyalty and gratitude to the builder of the modern Renaissance of Oman; His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

This day represents the 49th National Day since His Majesty’s rise, as well as his birthday. Oman takes the day to recognise its rich history and express collective pride as well. To welcome this special day, the red, white, and green of Oman’s flag were waving freely across SQU campus. These colours have come to represent the geography of Oman in green, the Imamate leaders of the past in white, and the Sultanate itself in red. National flags were distributed to the people gathered at near the clock tower in the morning. The event hosted a public artwork depicting national integration and unity. The participation of SQU cavalry and camel corps excited the audience. The celebrations also featured folklore, bagpipe music show and performance by school students and other exciting activities.

CELEBTATIONS AT HAYA WATER

To celebrate the joy of the National Day and to express their sincere feelings towards the Country’s renaissance founder, Haya Water’s employees participated in a joyful ceremony held on the occasion of the 49th National Day which was organised by the Company. The event held in the presence of Hussain bin Hassan Abdulhussain, Haya Water’s CEO, Leadership Team and the Company’s staff who came from various Company’s work sites. The event included a variety of activities such as reading poems and traditional folklore shows expressing the feelings of love and gratitude to His Majesty the Sultan.