Referees get ready for GCC Championship

Muscat: In time for the GCC Billiards and Snookers Championship 2019 Omani referees went through training. Other referees who would be presiding over the games are from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait. Joseph T Y LO, Treasurer and Chairman, Referee Control Panel of Asian Confederation of Billiard Sports was appointed by the organising committee of GCC Billiards and Snookers Championship to conduct Referee seminar and examination course for the Omani referees to be qualified to the Asian Referees level.

“I would like to congratulate the GCC Billiards and Snookers Championship organising committee for hosting one of the most prestigious championships in the region. The skills and experience the referees will gain from this GCC tournament adds value to officiate other tournaments at the regional and at international level.

“I have had the chance to visit the venue at the Levatio Hotel. The convenience is great because the players are also staying at the same hotel. The ballroom is converted to host the billiards and snookers tournament. It makes perfect logistics sense as there is no hassles with transportation. I wish the tournament and the Omani players the best,” said the Chairman of the Referee Control Panel of Asian Confederation of Billiard and Sports.

There are 12 referees appointed to preside over Billiards and 12 referees for Snookers. “For the first time there are two Omani referees in Billiards and four in Snookers,” said Hamood al Harthy, organising committee member and former national Billiards and Snooker player of Oman.

Custom made tables for billiards and snookers have arrived from China as per the specifications required by the GCC Billiard and Snooker Organisation Committee.

According to the Tournament Director, Shohaib Khan, who is the technical advisor of Qatar Billiards Snooker Federation and member of the technical committee of Asian Federation of Billiard Sports, schedules are all being set and everything is in place for the GCC Championship to begin on November 28 until December 7, 2019 held at Levatio Hotel, Muscat.

“At the moment we have two players in each discipline, but some countries are sending more because they want more players to participate. For example, Qatar is sending three players for snookers so they will share the disciplines between them. We are yet to receive the final list of the players. We would know that by Wednesday,” said Khan.

He pointed out that some of the players we will see at the GCC Championship are players who have performed at the world level.

Meanwhile the team from Kuwait has already arrived in Oman all set for the tournament supported by Sohar International and Levatio Hotel.

The hosting hotel has arranged plans for the audience according to Prashanth Sharma, General Manager of Levatio, “We are proud to be part of this regional event. We have some surprises for the public who will be attending the event as spectators of the tournament.”

