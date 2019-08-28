Refaat aims to win back crown for Oman in Turkey

MUSCAT: Three-time national winner Refaat al Yahyai is gearing up to represent Oman at the Red Bull Car Park Drift World Final in Istanbul on September 1. Al Yahyai is not a stranger on the international drifting scene. He is Oman’s champion for the third consecutive year and was crowned ‘King of Drift’ at the 2017 Series Final in Kuwait. He lost the title to Lebanon’s Oliver El Kik last year but the 2019 competition in Turkey will be Al Yahyai’s chance to win it back.

Oman’s ‘King of Drift’ will be up against the best drifting talent in the region. The 2019 series has seen national qualifiers in Kuwait, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Algeria, Mauritius, Tunisia, Morocco, Turkey, Georgia and Jordan. The winners from these competitions will try their luck in Turkey in just under a week’s time. No-matter the result, Al Yahyai is sure to do his country proud. Back in April, Al Yahyai dominated the local competition once again at the Oman Qualifier, allowing him to move to the Series Final. After three gruelling rounds, he pushed to the lead and secured the win in front of second place Aref al Bloushi and third place Sami al Shaibani.

Refaat al Yahyai, edged past the competition and clinched the title with a jaw-dropping performance collecting an impressive 270 points. With only one drifter and two mechanics from each participating country, Turkey will welcome the 2019 Oman King of Drift at the Series Final this September 1 where he will compete to claim the Series Final throne. The competition, first hosted by Red Bull in Lebanon, provides drifting amateurs and professionals with the opportunity to highlight their skills and compete for the crown, while capturing the crowd’s attention.