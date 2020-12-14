Business 

Reddit to buy TikTok rival Dubsmash

Oman Observer

Social network firm Reddit said on Sunday it would buy short-video platform Dubsmash, becoming the latest company to expand in a space dominated by Chinese-owned TikTok.
The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but a spokeswoman for Reddit
said the acquisition was based on a combination of cash and stock.
The success of ByteDance’s TikTok has prompted many social media companies to add short-video services to their platforms, with Snapchat Inc rolling out “Spotlight” in November and Facebook Inc launching “Instagram Reels” earlier this year. — Reuters

You May Also Like

Oman Air rewards top performing travel agent

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Air rewards top performing travel agent

China tells UN tariffs could plunge world into recession

Oman Observer Comments Off on China tells UN tariffs could plunge world into recession

World-class bulk liquid terminal taking shape at Duqm SEZ

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on World-class bulk liquid terminal taking shape at Duqm SEZ