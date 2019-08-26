RED WARRIORS BEGIN CAMP AHEAD OF HECTIC SEASON

A mix of experience and youth squad was opted by Oman head coach Erwin Koeman for the preparatory camp which began on August 25 and runs until September 10. The 16 days’ camp will include two preparatory matches against Yemen on August 28 and Lebanon on September 10. The friendly against Yemen will come ahead of Oman’s opening match against India in the combined qualification for the World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023. The India match is scheduled to take place at Guwahati in north-east Indian state of Asom on September 5.

Pictures by Saleh al Sharji