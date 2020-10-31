‘Red Warriors’ and Olympic team to begin preparatory camp on Monday

Muscat, October 31 –

The Oman national and Olympic football teams will be back to action on Monday through internal camp in Muscat. The camp will begin one day after the completion of the top-tier domestic league which will conclude on Sunday for the 2019/2020 season.

In addition, the first division league reached the final stages as it unveiled on Friday the two teams which earned the direct tickets to Omantel League including Nizwa and Al Ettihad clubs while Al Mussnah and Al Shabab will fight for the third spot.

The head coach of the national football team, coach Branko Ivankovic, has called up 28 players for the domestic camp including Fayez al Rushaidi, Mohammed al Musalami, Harib al Saadi, Abdullah Fawaz, Salah al YAhyaei, Ahmed al Khamisi, Yazeed al Mashani, Moutaz Saleh, Ahmed Faraj, Eid al Farasi, Amjad al Harthi, Zahir al Aghbri, Khalid al Buraiki, Abdulaziz al Ghailani, Omar al Fazari, Essam al Subhi, Ahmed al Kaabi, Ali al Rushaidi, Fahmi Said, Ibrahim Saleh, Mohammed al Dheeb, Arshed al Alawi, Abas al Hashami, Mohsin Jawher, Khalid al Hajri, Omran al Hedi, Abdulaziz al Maqbali and Ali al Busaidy.

The announced list of Red Warrior included many new faces including Muscat’s star Abas al Hashami, Dhofar’s Yazeed al Mashani and Ahmed Al Khamisi.

According to the Croatian coach Branko Ivankovic in previous statements to Oman Daily Observer that the warm-up camp was decided to be held in Muscat after the cancellation of the overseas camp in Dubai in November due to the mandatory quarantine period of 14 days after each travel.

The national players who are playing abroad will not take part at the forthcoming camp due to the restriction after travel and home quarantine procedures while Al Nahdha and Dhofar’s players will join the camp after the semifinal matches of the HM Cup.

On the other hand, Oman Olympic (U-23) football team will begin an internal camp in the same period of the national team. The head coach of the team, Dario Basic and his assistant Mohammed Khamis al Oraimi, announced the probables of the camp including Yousef al Malki, Essam al Makhzoomi, Husaain al Shari, Awadh al Shari, Ibrahim al Rajhi, Omar al Salti, Mahmood al Alawi, Mohammed al Alawi, Basil al Jabri, Qasim al Mubarek, Essa al Balushi, Sultan Basheer, Najeeb al Sujaibi, Yousef al Shiyadi, Islam al Hinai, Ahmed al Oraimi, Mouadh al Jahdhami, Hamed al Jabri, Irfan al Salmi, Al Azhar al Balushi, Mohammed al Buraiki, Mohammed al Ghafri, Mousab al Mamari, Muhannad al Hamrashdi, Majid al Ghunaimi, Moyad al Balushi, Abdulaziz al Zaabi and Mohammed al Hinai.

The scheduled camp for the Olympic team is the third camp for the Croatian coach who was appointed in earlier of the existing year. The first two warm-up camps were an introductory gathering for the players with the head coach. It is expected from this camp, the technical staff will start the implementation of the technical and tactical training sessions with more focusing on some players to grow up until forthcoming events. The national Olympic team will be part of the GCC Gulf Games in Kuwait in March next year. The organisers decided to postpone the event from December to March and April next year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Adil al Balushi