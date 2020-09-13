Red tide planktons in Oman are not toxic

Muscat: Most of the flourishing species causing the phenomenon of red tide recorded in the Sultanate’s waters were non-toxic, according to a new report published by Lynx, the monthly bulletin issued by the National Center for Field Research of the Diwan of Royal Court.

According to the report, red tide was recorded 138 times in Omani waters between 1976 and 2019, but it has not caused direct problems to marine life. As for the recorded deaths of the marine organisms, they were either due to a lack of dissolved oxygen levels, an increase in ammonia, or clogging of the fish gills, and thus suffocated.

This environmental phenomenon occurs as a result of the flowering of one or more species of phytoplanktons (planktons) that live in water whether in sea, oceans, rivers, and lakes. They are very fine organisms that cannot be seen with the naked eye.

These planktons are of great importance to marine life. They are the main source of food in that environment and contribute to the production of oxygen on the planet, but they sometimes multiply in excessive quantities resulting in the phenomenon of prosperity, which in turn negatively affects the marine environment and the organisms that live in it, as well as mammals,

including, humans and marine birds.

Cannot be avoided, but the impact of this natural incident can be reduced. The Center of Marine and Fisheries Sciences continues to conduct studies and research on the understanding of the factors that cause the recurrence of the red tide. The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources is also currently implementing a strategic programme for the phenomenon of harmful algal flourishing (2020-2024) in cooperation with the Scientific Research Council and with the participation of various relevant government agencies and institutions, to develop a mechanism for managing the phenomenon and its environmental, economic and health impacts.

A study prepared by Ahlam al Kharusiya, a marine environment specialist, proved that winter is the most productive season for phytoplankton, specifically during the seasonal northeast wind, when it recorded the highest percentage of the flourishing blooms, while the spring and summer seasons recorded the lowest abundance.

Taking Majis Desalination Plant located in the Sohar Industrial Zone at the coast of the Sea of Oman, as a sample location in her study, Al Kharusiya recommended to have a continuous monitoring programmes for the physical, chemical, and biological changes of sea water using the latest technologies and to study the species that cause the phenomenon not only near the desalination plant but at the level of Sohar Industrial Port area.

The report said that the number of marine phytoplankton recorded globally is about 5,000 species, 300 of which can flourish, including 60 to 80 species cause harmful plankton bloom, while another 90 species are proved to be toxic to the marine environment and human health around the world.

The type of phytoplankton known as Noctiluca scintillans is the type found to cause 50 per cent of red tide occurrences in the Sultanate’s waters. It belongs to the group of flagellates. This type is considered non-toxic, but it leads to a lack of oxygen and an increase in ammonia in the water.

As for the type that comes second is the type, is known as Margalefidinium polykrikoides. It was first detected in Omani waters in 2008. Like the first one, it is also not toxic, but it causes major impacts on the marine environment, including the death of fish and coral reefs. It also confines many traditional fisheries and affects coastal tourism and leads to the closure of many desalination plants and refineries bordering the coasts.