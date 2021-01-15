RECOURSE TO HYBRID LEARNING

Schools in Oman will reopen on Sunday with a hybrid learning system in addition to strict precautionary measures to protect students, teachers and administrative staff.

Minister of Education Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah had issued a decision last week allowing gradual return of students to schools for blended education, in addition to applying strict precautionary measures in order to protect the health of students and teaching and administrative staff.

Once schools reopen, lessons will be taught to students in a blended format, which will combine online learning with physical teaching in the classroom.

“The decision to gradually resume applying the blended learning system will be assessed in accordance with the epidemiological situation”, said Dr Abdullah bin Khamis al Busaidy, Education Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Education, while addressing a media meeting on Thursday.

The reopening will be subject to observing strict mandatory procedures including social distancing, and all other precautionary measures.

“Strict health protocols will have to be followed by teachers, students, administrative staff and parents”, he said.

According to the ministry, students of grades 1, 4, 5, 9 and 11 will return to schools on January 17 while a decision on other grades will be taken in accordance with the COVID-19 situation and the decision of the Supreme Committee dealing with the pandemic situation.

“The step will be evaluated in parallel with data on the epidemiological situation in the Sultanate”, it said.

Welcoming the ministry’s decision, Mahmoud al Wahaibi, a teacher, said that blended education will open up a number of opportunities for both teachers and schools to engage students meaningfully, especially in this period of pandemic.

“It is an appropriate decision that will see the opening of the schools. But all the authorities concerned should ensure that the health protocols are followed strictly at the schools”, he said.

The gradual opening of schools, according to the Education Under-Secretary, followed a number of justifications, the most important being the positive outcome of implementation of the School Operating Protocol and the need to further empower First Cycle pupils in basic skills, such as reading, writing, arithmetic and new syllabi.

Dr Al Busaidy has earlier said that authorities developed a system that combines the advantages of traditional education and e-learning.

“This blended education emerged because of it. The pandemic forced us to adopt this type of education in our schools, in light of global trends regarding education”.

On Thursday, Dr Ali Humaid al Jahwari, Director-General of Education in Muscat Governorate, said that students who will apply online and blended-learning will be taught subjects of ‘individual development’ through electronic platforms.

“Everyone should use educational portals to access home works and interactive activities”, he said.

Responding to the suggestion, Faisal Ali al Busaidy, Assistant Director-General of Information Technology at the Ministry of Education, said that educational platforms are synchronised to blended learning within the parameters of the current app.

“Students will be required to log in to these platforms to get access to homework and interactive activities”, he said.

SAMUEL KUTTY

@samkuttyvp