Record virus infections in Gaza Strip

The number of new coronavirus infections has reached another high in the Gaza Strip, with 935 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the Health Ministry, about 45 per cent of 2,088 tests conducted resulted positive. The previous record had been at 922 cases at the end of November. The number of fatalities related to the coronavirus also reached a new high with 10 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, for a total of 220 fatalities. The number of infections has recently spiked in Gaza, where 2 million people live in cramped conditions with poor infrastructure. — dpa

Related